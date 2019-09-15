Akshay Kumar shares son Aarav’s pic on his birthday, says ‘being on your speed dial makes me feel I’m doing it right’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:42 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is celebrating son Aarav’s 17th birthday on Sunday, has tweeted on the occasion, treating fans with a new picture of the young boy.

Akshay captioned the picture, “One thing which I learnt from my father was if I ever mess up,he’d be my go-to person instead of ‘Oh no!Dad’s going to kill me.’ Today, being on your speed dial makes me feel I’m doing it right :) I’ll always be besides you to guide you. Happy birthday Aarav.”

Akshay and Twinkle welcomed Aarav into their lives in 2002, just a year after they got married. They also have a six year old daughter, Nitara.

Recently, pictures of him hanging out with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim went viral on the internet. Many were reminded of Akshay and Saif’s iconic jodi from Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

However, all this attention by media also invites a lot of brutal trolling on the internet and Akshay has admitted it breaks his heart to watch his kids be put through it all. “I think anyone that tries to exploit kids without permission for their own gain might need to take a hard look in the mirror and ask themselves ‘would they want anyone to do this to their own children’? As for those that troll toddlers and teens, I have no words for that kind of behaviour. Trash talking anyone under 21 publicly should be illegal. It’s sad that such a great and powerful technology such as social media, is tainted by people wanting to hurt, mock, humiliate or just insist on throwing opinions with no fear of the damage such hate can cause the youth. All we can do as parents is, teach our kids to be thick skinned and pity those that have the time to hurt others. Star kids have enough pressure in life; the world doesn’t need to increase it by trolling innocent children,” Akshay told Hindustan Times in a recent interview.

