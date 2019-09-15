Nushrat Bharucha on tackling depression: ‘I kept on believing things will get better the next day’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:55 IST

Actor Nushrat Bharucha has revealed that she faced depression and has talked about the importance of the support of family and friends in such times. The actor is currently reaping heaps of praises for her performance in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Asked about what kept her going even when she faced depression, Nushrat told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I think people around me; friends and family, someone who can silently exist with you in your silence. There was just a voice in me that I will get through this. If that was not there, then it would have been a serious problem. I kept believing in things will get better the next day. Keeping that faith, I would get through the day.”

Ayushmann also talked about his low phases and said, “I have a lot of plans in my life. I started off as a radio presenter, lot of options, A, B, C, D and then I started journalism also, so I wasn’t really worried about what I am going to do. I was only thinking where my film career is going at that time. So, I immediately formed my band and started gigging with them after Hawaizaada. So, I got the best of musicians to play and perform at Goa fest. So, it gave me a new lease in life and motivated me because it is like instant gratification for an artist when performing on stage.”

“Like films are a different ballroom because you wait for the review and all. But stage is something which gives you immediate response, so I am still gigging as I can’t let go of that. So, I was never under depression,” he added.

Directed by Raaj Shandilya, Dream Girl is a quirky take on the life of a man who makes a living out of his talent to speak in a woman’s voice. The film has impressed critics as well as the audiences, collecting Rs 26.47 crore in just two days of its release.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 14:54 IST