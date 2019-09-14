Happy birthday Aarav: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna’s son has best qualities of both his parents. See pics

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar and his author wife Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav Bhatia turns 17 years old on Sunday. To get the party started, we bring you the 10 best pics of the young man with his family.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot in 2001 and welcomed Aarav into their lives in 2002. The couple also have a six year old daughter, Nitara.

While his parents usually keep him away from media glare, Aarav has been making appearances in paparazzi pictures recently, as he steps out for lunches or dinners with friends. Recently, pictures of him hanging out with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim went viral on the internet. Many were reminded of Akshay and Saif’s iconic jodi from Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

However, all this attention by media also invites a lot of brutal trolling on the internet. Akshay has said that it breaks his heart to watch his kids be put through it all. “I think anyone that tries to exploit kids without permission for their own gain might need to take a hard look in the mirror and ask themselves ‘would they want anyone to do this to their own children’? As for those that troll toddlers and teens, I have no words for that kind of behaviour. Trash talking anyone under 21 publicly should be illegal. It’s sad that such a great and powerful technology such as social media, is tainted by people wanting to hurt, mock, humiliate or just insist on throwing opinions with no fear of the damage such hate can cause the youth. All we can do as parents is, teach our kids to be thick skinned and pity those that have the time to hurt others. Star kids have enough pressure in life; the world doesn’t need to increase it by trolling innocent children,” Akshay told HT in a recent interview.

“It breaks my heart to hear my six-year-old daughter says she doesn’t want to come out to dinner with her family because the paparazzi will be there and she doesn’t like the flashing lights. Or Aarav not wanting to come for a movie because he just finished training and he doesn’t want to have to deal with people saying he looks tired or sweaty on Instagram and I really don’t blame them. Us as stars may have signed up for this but until our kids decide to be in any form of limelight after college years, then I don’t think they should be publicly followed or scrutinised, out of safety for them physically and mentally. Again, that’s my opinion and like I teach my kids, it’s your choice whether or not you choose to be offended by what others say,” he added.

But Aarav also has a lot of fans who wait with bated breath for his fresh pictures to drop every week. He is already a hit on the internet for his stunning light blue eyes and curly Clark Kent hair.

Twinkle’s pictures of him often go viral with multiple re-posts from several fan accounts. Check out some of the best pictures she has shared of him:

