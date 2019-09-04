Twinkle Khanna may be sure she isn’t an actor, but she can’t decide if Pluto is a planet or not

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna has identified herself as a fan of Pluto, the former planet that has now been designated a dwarf planet. “Is Pluto a planet or a YouTube makeup guru,” Twinkle’s meme read.

It continued, “One minute you are a planet, then you are cancelled, then you are a planet again. The drama - oh, the drama.” Twinkle didn’t add her own caption to the post, but it has nevertheless attracted close to 20000 ‘likes’. Several of her followers joined in on the debate in the comments section. “If I had to put my indecisive skills in words = Pluto. Pluto is my mood . Khabhi haan khabhi na!” wrote one person. “Pluto is very confused - the dilemma to be or not to be!!” wrote another.

Several fans were also quite unimpressed by the post. While one of them called it ‘boring’ another wondered why everyone is worried about Pluto when their own planet - Earth - ‘is scr***d and no one cares.’

Pluto was discovered in 1930 as the ninth planet from the sun. Several scientists have voiced their dissatisfaction with Pluto being reclassified as a dwarf planet. Alan Stern, principal investigator with NASA’s New Horizons mission, said that “the definition stinks, for technical reasons”. Recently, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine staunchly declared that in his opinion, Pluto was a planet, and that he wasn’t going to change his mind.

Twinkle is quite active on social media, often posting on a variety of subjects, including books, her life with husband Akshay Kumar, and politics. Alongside a recent Instagram picture about the importance of educating girls, she wrote, “Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher (why? why? why?)but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman. 2/5 girls still don’t complete school. Let’s ask #WhyTheGap with Save The Children India to give every girl the right start.”

