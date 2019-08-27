Sanjay Leela Bhansali didn’t want Salman Khan ‘altering Inshallah’s narrative’, took ‘bold decision’ to shelve film

bollywood

The news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelving his next big budget film, Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, has led to speculation over what made the filmmaker shut the project down, merely two days before its shoot. The filmmaker’s creative differences with Salman have emerged as the major reason behind the move.

According to a source close to Bhansali, the ace filmmaker didn’t appreciate the constant interference in his artistic vision. The source said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali respects and loves his actors and suggestions are welcome but not if they aim to alter the narrative. Hence, he has taken the decision to shelve the film. However, they are still friends and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has immense love and respect for him.”

Soon after Salman broke the news of the film not releasing on Eid, 2020, the Bhansali Productions Twitter account had made it clear that they were “not going ahead with the project for now.”

Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now... Further announcement will be out soon... God willing🙏🏻@prerna982 — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) August 26, 2019

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Salman was to unite with Bhansali after two decades. They previously worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. His pairing with Alia was a hot topic of discussion and was criticised by a section of their fans on social media, because of the age difference between them.

Salman has now told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah.”

Salman, however, refused to let go of the Eid 2020 release date, and hinted on Twitter at releasing another film. He wrote, “Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi (don’t worry about me, I stay in your hearts as well as Eid).”

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

