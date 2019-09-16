HT Exclusive: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make film on PM Modi!

bollywood

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity seems unparalleled. Many are still trying to dissect this Modi wave that has hit the nation not once but twice! While the Modi magic has captured the imagination of the nation, the nation is trying to capture it onscreen. And looks like there’s no stopping Modi on screen either. HT has learnt that another film, albeit, on the current Indian Prime Minister is in the offing.

However, there is nothing short or small about the film other than the duration. The first-look poster will be digitally presented by Baahubali actor Prabhas on PM’s 69th birthday, Sep 17. And, this around one-hour long “special film” titled Mann Bairagi, has filmmaker Sanjaay Leela Bhansali on board.

Yes, NaMo’s leela is now Leela’s NaMo as Bhansali has taken on the mantle of producer for this film. He says what “interested” him the most in the story is, it’s “universal appeal and message.” “The story was very well-researched, and the turning point of our PM’s life as a young man, really intrigued me. I felt that it’s an unheard story which needs to be told,” says Bhansali, known for larger-than-life films such as Ranveer Singh- and Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmaavat.

The film, written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, is said to be based on an “untold story from the life of the Prime Minister which has not been in the public domain so far” and will be co-produced by Mahaveer Jain. The makers feel that Mann Bairagi captures the defining moment that’s common to the “life of any great achiever.” Jain says, “Mann Bairagi brings out that defining moment in the journey of our PM which has not been in public knowledge so far. I am sure it will connect and inspire our today’s youth deeply, and that’s what excited us to work on this film.”

Tripaathy is also confident that the film will strike a chord with the audience across generations. He says, “For me, it’s a human interest story about the self-discovery of a person who went on to become such a strong leader of our country.” Makers are yet to decide on the release date of the film. However, the first-look poster will be released on Modi’s 69th birthday, Sep 17, and will be digitally presented by actor Prabhas.

Screen tryst with the PM: Earlier this year, director Umesh Shukla, of OMG: Oh My God fame, helmed a web series titled Modi: Journey of a Common Man. Actor Mahesh Thakur played the Prime Minister.

Omung Kumar, of Mary Kom fame, directed the film, PM Narendra Modi, a biographical drama that starred Vivek Oberoi in the lead.

In 2018, a short film titled Chalo Jeete Hain directed by Mangesh Hadawale released, which was based on the early life of Prime Minister. It won the Best Film on Family Welfare award at the 66th National Film Awards.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 17:32 IST