Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi hug, pat each other’s backs at PV Sindhu felicitation event. Watch video

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:01 IST

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi appear to have resolved their differences with a hug. The two were spotted at badminton star PV Sindhu’s felicitation event in Mumbai on Sunday, exchanging pleasantries.

A video from the event show Vivek waiting to greet Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek at the end of a line while they shake hands with his father Suresh Oberoi, his mother Yashodhara and his wife Priyanka. Abhishek then greets Vivek with a big smile and gives him a hug. They exchange a few words before they give each other pats on their backs and Abhishek leaves to enter the venue with his father.

Vivek is the ex-boyfriend of Bollywood actor and Abhishek’s wife, Aishwarya Rai. The couple dated in early 2000s and worked together in Kyun Ho Gaya Na.

Recently, Vivek faced the entire country’s ire when he shared a tasteless meme about Aishwarya and her previous relationships. The meme was divided in three panels which showed pictures of Aishwarya with him, another with Salman and a third with her husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. The captions for each of the three images read, ‘opinion poll’, ‘exit poll’ and ‘result’, respectively. The meme was originally shared by someone else on Twitter, but Vivek picked it up, writing, “Haha! Creative! No politics here just life!”

Several celebrities bashed Vivek for his tweet. Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor, Urmila Matongkar called it ‘disgusting and classless.’

The tweet was also condemned by the National Commission of Women as “misogynistic”. “I would want to meet the Women’s Commission... I have been working on women empowerment since the past 10 years, and I don’t just talk about it on social media... I am very careful as far as respect for women is concerned. I personally feel that there’s no disrespect (in what happened). I would meet the Women’s Commission and if they explain to me what is wrong in it, I would apologise,” Vivek had told the media.

While Vivek earlier did not see anything wrong with the tweet, he later apologised for it. “Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I can’t even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever,” he wrote as an apology, adding, “Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies, tweet deleted.”

Vivek was last seen in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film was a biography on the country’s prime minister in which Vivek played the lead. Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan and will soon be seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe with Amit Sadh.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 09:58 IST