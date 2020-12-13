Prateik Babbar remembers Smita Patil on 34th death anniversary, calls her the ‘perfect mother, woman, role model’

bollywood

Dec 13, 2020

Actor Prateik Babbar, son of late Bollywood actor Smita Patil, has penned a touching note about his mother on her 34th death anniversary. Prateik, who lost Smita just two weeks after his birth, shared the note with a black and white picture of her on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Prateik wrote, “34 years ago today my mother left us.. over the years.. iv tried to imagine & create the perfect image of her.. in my mind & heart.. we’ve arrived at a very special place.. a very precious place.. now.. she’s the perfect mother.. the perfect woman.. the perfect role model.. the apple of every little boys eye.. that perfect mother every little boy idolises.. & wants to grow up to be like.. the one that will never leave your side.. & stay #4ever.. till the end of time.. & every year she grows younger.. with me.. she’s 65 years young now.. she will continue to live with me.. within me.. to infinity.. & beyond.. my beautiful.. mama queen.. my reason.. numero uno.. my #superstar #legend...rest in #love.. in #power.. in #paradise.”

Smita Patil died of childbirth complications at the age of 31, just two weeks after giving birth to Prateik. She had married actor Raj Babbar, who had left his wife Nadira Babbar to be with her.

Several of Prateik’s fans and industry colleagues took to the comments section to show the actor some love. Anup Soni, Amyra Dastur, Ayesha Shroff dropped several heart emojis in reaction to the post.

Prateik will now be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga. Set in the 1980s-90s, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. The movie also stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy. The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir.

Last month, Sanjay Gupta made it clear that the film will not release on a digital platform as it is “best suited for theatres.”

