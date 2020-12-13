Salman Khan attends bodyguard’s birthday celebrations, but refuses to eat cake. Watch video

bollywood

Actor Salman Khan participated in the birthday celebrations of one of his bodyguards on Saturday, and a video from the party is being widely shared online. The video showed the bodyguard, Jaggi, offering a piece of birthday cake to Salman, but the actor refusing to eat it.

In the video, Jaggi could be seen cutting the cake while others, including Salman, sang the birthday song. When Jaggi offered Salman a piece, the actor opened his mouth, as if to eat it, but then abruptly turned away. Jaggi and the others laughed.

In public, Salman is often accompanied by a team of security, led by his longtime bodyguard Shera. “Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (I’ll accompany him till my last breath),” Shera had told Hindustan Times in an interview. “I always tell people that they will never see me standing behind or next to bhai. I will be standing in front of him, looking out for any threat.”

Salman played a bodyguard in a 2011 film by the same name. He said that the film wasn’t based on Shera, but was partially inspired by certain traits that he possesses. Asked if Shera was the inspiration behind the film, Salman had told Digital Spy in a 2011 interview, “No, that would have been the biggest disaster. Shera as a bodyguard works really hard for me. He is the most loyal, the most faithful and the most sincere figure. But on film - it’s different - it’s a script. So I have taken just some aspects from him, like his loyalty.”

Salman can currently be seen as host of reality show Bigg Boss 14. His next release will be Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor is also shooting for a new project, titled Antim.

