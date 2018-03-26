Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera: When a threat comes, I won’t stand next to bhai, but in front of him

Always around Salman Khan, and aware of his every little movement! We’re not talking about any die-hard fan of the Bollywood star, but a man who can die for him — Salman’s bodyguard Shera who has been the actor’s right-hand man for more than 20 years.

“Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (I’ll accompany him till my last breath),” says Shera, who fondly calls Salman ‘bhai’, much like most of the actor’s fans. “I always tell people that they will never see me standing behind or next to bhai. I will be standing in front of him, looking out for any threat,” he adds.

The strong bond that Shera and Salman share is no secret. The actor had even dedicated his 2011 film, Bodyguard, to him, something that Shera is eternally grateful about.

Over the years, Shera has become a celebrity in his own way, but for him, being popular is a secondary thing. Salman’s safety is his priority, and he goes about shielding him from large crowds without any fear whatsoever. “If there would be any fear, why would I take up this profession?” says Shera.

And what about the female fans? How does he handle them? “With love and respect. That is the only way to take of the ladies,” he says with a smile.

Shera also runs an agency — Tiger Security Services — that provides security to high-profile clients. It was recently honoured with the Best Security Agency in Asia award in Malaysia. He thanks Salman for all the support. “Bhai has been family for so many years. He has seen me doing my business, and he is always there for me,” he says.

Besides Salman, Shera’s firm has provided security to international names such as Flash, Diana King, U2, Bryan Adams, Shaggy, Keanu Reeves, and Paris Hilton. Shera also provided security to Canadian pop star Justin Bieber during his Indian concert in May, 2017.

He recalls an incident while travelling with Bieber: “We went to Gateway of India (in Mumbai) in the night, and to the slums the next day, the ones near Shivaji Nagar. Next time, I wanted to take him in a helicopter but he insisted on travelling in my car. He was using my car. He wanted to have coffee in a mall and he got down on Vashi road, to go to In orbit Mall. He went to Starbucks, and by the time he reached there, everything went haywire and people started gathering. Before panic could take over, I had to pull him back in the van and immediately book a room in a nearby hotel for his safety.”

Taking the responsibility of some of the most high-profile personalities in the world is not easy. Shera, therefore, has an elaborate system to recruit personnel in his company. “I keep in mind the whole purpose behind security and the training I give to the personnel. I had gone to Germany and Poland to tie up with the companies for security system. It is all about providing better services. I travel around to keep comparing how their organisations work and how I can improve mine to bring forth the best,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more