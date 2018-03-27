Sylvester Stallone wants to promote Race 3 but isn’t sure who Salman Khan is

All Sylvester Stallone wanted to do was wish good luck to “the very talented Salman Khan” and promote the upcoming Race 3 after the Bollywood actor shared his Creed 2 announcement . But unsure of who Salman is, Sylvester accidentally shared Bobby Deol’s character poster from the Remo D’Souza film. Well, to rectify his mistake, the Hollywood veteran tried once again and confessed that if he is wrong now, he is giving up.

Sylvester posted a zoomed-in picture of Salman from the latest poster of Race 3 and wrote, “OK, EVERYBODY let’s try this AGAIN , good luck to the very talented SALMAN KHAN on his upcoming new film RACE 3 ! ( if this is wrong I give up ! ) LOL.” Interestingly, the Rocky star is still not sure if it is the correct poster that he has shared.

Last week, Stallone had shared a poster from the film featuring Bobby Deol. Posting the image on his Instagram account, Stallone wrote, “The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3 !@beingsalmankhan.” The Hollywood star was trolled for posting Bobby Deol’s picture and naming Salman in the post. Replying to Stallone’s post of Bobby Deol’s Race 3 poster, a user commented, “That’s a very good but He’s not a Salman Khan.” Stallone has now deleted his Instagram post.

Salman, too, had shared a promotional video for Stallone’s upcoming film Creed 2.

While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know . pic.twitter.com/Zj1xpyb3Lx — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 is the third film in the hit franchise Race and it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor, apart from Salman and Bobby. Abbas-Mustan directed the first two iterations of Race and both films had Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

