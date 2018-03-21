Why is Salman Khan sharing Sylvester Stallone’s video about Creed 2?

Superstar Salman Khan, who is busy promoting his much awaited film Race 3 on social media, surprised his fans and followers by sharing a video of legendary actor Sylvestor Stallone.

Salman, on Wednesday, shared a clip of the Rocky star wherein he is promoting his flick Creed II.

He wrote alongside, “While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know.”

While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know . pic.twitter.com/Zj1xpyb3Lx — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018

Earlier in the day, the Sultan star shared the first look of Bobby Deol from the highly anticipated film Race 3.

Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the third instalment of Race also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor.

The film will hit the big screens on Eid this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more