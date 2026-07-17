Kejriwal backs Wangchuk, seeks his appointment as Union education minister

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday paid a visit to educationist Sonam Wangchuk on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar and called on the Centre to appoint Wangchuk as the new Union Education Minister in place of Dharmendra Pradhan. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

“I would urge the Union government to appoint Wangchuk as education minister and remove the incumbent minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, as part of the reforms sought by the protesters,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the country’s education system required structural reforms. “Competitive examinations are not just another test for students; they represent their dreams. But those dreams have been shattered over the past several years by repeated paper leaks and the recent Central Board of Secondary Education’s Optical Mark Recognition assessment system. I am glad that young people have come together under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to demand a more robust and transparent examination and education system,” he said.

He asked the protestors to persuade Wangchuk to end his fast while assuring them that AAP would raise the issues during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

“I appeal to people to join the CJP’s march to Parliament on July 20th, and our party will ensure that the demands of the protestors are raised in Parliament,” he said.

Referring to the anti-corruption movement led by activist Anna Hazare in 2011, Kejriwal said public movements have historically influenced political discourse. “History has a way of repeating itself. If the government does not listen to young people, it could face a similar defeat in the 2029 general elections,” said Kejriwal.

There was no reaction from the Delhi BJP over Kejriwal reaching Jantar Mantar.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav also joined the gathering and met Wangchuk. “The Samajwadi Party has always stood with the youth and will continue to support their cause. At a time when the country needs a better education system, we stand in solidarity with this movement,” she said.

Economist and activist Jean Drèze also visited the protest site on Thursday and expressed support for the ongoing agitation. I am here to support him,” Drèze said.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also visited Jantar Mantar and showed solidarity with Wangchuk.

Organisers said the protest would continue at Jantar Mantar while preparations were underway for a march to Parliament on July 20.

Led by CJP, a student-led movement founded online by Abhijeet Dipke in May following the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms in the country’s examination system.