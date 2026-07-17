Delhi starts process to empanel 3rd-party fire safety auditors

New Delhi Officials said that the rules classify auditors into three categories — L-1, L-2 and L-3 — based on their qualifications and professional experience. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government started the process of empanelling third-party fire safety auditors to inspect buildings and issue fire safety certificates, over a month after the notification of new rules, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Officials said that the rules classify auditors into three categories — L-1, L-2 and L-3 — based on their qualifications and professional experience. While L-1 and L-2 auditors will be authorised to certify buildings up to 15 metres in height, L-3 auditors will be eligible to inspect and certify all categories of buildings, irrespective of height.

“Applications are hereby invited from the eligible Third-Party Auditors for their registration and empanelment with Principal Director of Delhi Fire Service as Fire Safety Auditor (Third Party),” read a public notice from the DFS.

The start of the process comes days after HT reported that the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) was yet to empanel third-party auditors after it notified the changes under the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, in May.

Under the new framework, empanelled auditors will be allowed to inspect buildings and issue fire safety certificates. However, the rules make it clear that the responsibility for maintaining fire safety measures will continue to rest with the owner or occupiers of the premises.

As per the process specified, property owners will have to select an auditor from the empanelled list available on the DFS portal. After conducting a comprehensive inspection of fire prevention and fire protection systems, the auditor will submit an inspection report and issue a fire safety certificate along with a declaration.

The rules prescribe the fee that auditors can charge: L-1 auditors may charge between ₹10,000 and ₹50,000, L-2 auditors between ₹35,000 and ₹90,000, and L-3 auditors from ₹63,000 to ₹5 lakh. The exact fee will depend on the building height, coverage area, occupancy type and the complexity of its fire safety systems.

To ensure accountability, the DFS will randomly inspect at least 5% of the certificates issued by third-party auditors every quarter. If inspections reveal non-compliance, deviations or falsification of records, the auditor concerned will face a show-cause notice and penalties ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹10 lakh. Auditors who fail to pay the penalty may be blacklisted and removed from the DFS panel.

The rules further clarify that the DFS will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from certificates issued by third-party auditors, except in cases involving mala fide intent or gross negligence by fire service officials.