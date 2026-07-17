Delhi University allots over 93k seats in first round of UG admissions

New Delhi Around 208,000 candidates registered for the admission, and allocations were made to 51,000 female and 42,000 male candidates, the university said in a statement. (Representative photo)

The Delhi University (DU) has allotted around 93,000 seats to students in the first round of undergraduate admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the 2026–27 academic session on Thursday, marking the beginning of the final phase of the admission process.

Around 208,000 candidates registered for the admission, and allocations were made to 51,000 female and 42,000 male candidates, the university said in a statement.

“The University of Delhi has announced allocations of Round 1 of undergraduate admissions to 221 programmes in 67 colleges, accounting to 1393 programme + college combinations,” read the statement, signed by registrar Vikas Gupta.

“2,08,043 candidates successfully completed phase-2 of registrations till July 13, 2026 for a total number of 15,942,385 unique college and programme preferences. The students who have been offered allocations is 93,033 (Male- 42,019 and Female-51,015) at a allocation rate of 86.1%,” the university said.

To be sure, DU has 71,600 undergraduate seats available across various combinations in its 67 affiliated colleges. Officials said that only those paying the prescribed college fees for their allocated courses to confirm their seats by July 18 will be admitted.

Those who wish to participate in subsequent rounds can rearrange their higher preferences until July 21. The last date to deposit the fee will be July 21. Candidates who didn’t receive a seat in the first round will automatically be considered in the subsequent allocation rounds, subject to seat availability. The second list will be declared on July 25, and the payment window will close on July 28.

“The shortlisted candidates must accept their seat by 11:59 pm of Saturday, July 18, 2026. Once the candidates submit their programme fees within a stipulated round, they will get an opportunity to choose ‘upgrade/freeze’. Candidates who choose for upgrade will be able to reorder their higher preferences the window for which will remain open till 11:59 pm July 21, 2026,” the university said.

In the first round, a total of 1,243 single girl child candidates were allotted seats, along with 242 orphan candidates, including 133 females and 109 males, the university said. Citing the category-wise allocation, the university said 99.9% of seats were allotted to candidates in the unreserved category. Among reserved categories, candidates from other backward classes (OBC), scheduled castes (SC), and economically weaker sections (EWS) received 96%, 95.2%, and 92.7% of seats, respectively. Candidates from the scheduled tribes (ST) category and persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) were allotted 67.3% and 23% of seats, respectively, in the first merit list.