Sylvester Stallone returns Salman Khan’s favour, shares Race 3 poster featuring Bobby Deol

A day after Bollywood star Salman Khan shared a video from Sylvester Stallone’s Creed 2, the Hollywood star has returned the favour, promoting the latest poster of Khan’s Race 3.

Salman Khan has been sharing posters of his upcoming film, Race 3 and the latest one featured Bobby Deol. Posting the image on his Instagram account, Stallone wrote, “The very best wishes to very talented film hero SALMAN KHAN For his next film RACE 3 !@beingsalmankhan.”

Salman, on Wednesday, shared a clip of the Rocky star wherein he is promoting his flick Creed II. He wrote alongside, “While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know.”

While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know . pic.twitter.com/Zj1xpyb3Lx — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 is the third film in the hit franchise Race and it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor, apart from Salman and Bobby. Abbas-Mustan directed the first two iterations of Race and both films had Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

Likely to be inspired by Stallone's Rocky I, Creed 2 will have the star return as Rocky Balboa. The film will also feature Michael B Jordan. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the film is slated for a November 2018 release.

