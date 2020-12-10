e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan’s turbaned look from upcoming film Antim revealed, Saif Ali Khan spotted with new tattoo

Salman Khan’s turbaned look from upcoming film Antim revealed, Saif Ali Khan spotted with new tattoo

From Aayush Sharma sharing the new look of his brother-in-law Salman Khan from their upcoming film Antim to Saif Ali Khan being spotted with a new tattoo, here are top entertainment news stories.

bollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 11:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
         

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Antim first look: Salman Khan plays a Sikh man in first film with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Watch video

After Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, Salman Khan is also all set to play a Sikh man in his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. His first look from the film was unveiled by his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on Wednesday on Instagram. He, too, stars in the film.

(Read full story here)

Sonu Sood tops 50 Asian Celebrities in The World list, says ‘I won’t stop till my last breath’

Indian actor Sonu Sood has been named the number one South Asian celebrity in the world for his philanthropic efforts during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic this year, in a first-of-its-kind ranking released in London on Wednesday. The 47-year-old Bollywood star beat off tough global competition to top the ‘50 Asian Celebrities in The World’ list, which is published by UK-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye.

(Read full story here)

Saif Ali Khan spotted with a large new tattoo, is shocked at photographers putting cameras under gate to click pics. Watch

Actor Saif Ali Khan is back home in Mumbai after spending a long, peaceful time in Himachal Pradesh. The actor was shooting for his film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala recently and came back earlier this week with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur.

(Read full story here)

Rani Mukerji celebrates daughter Adira’s birthday with a Barbie-themed party, Karan Johar’s kids Roohi and Yash attend. See pics

Actor Rani Mukerji celebrated the fifth birthday of her daughter Adira on Wednesday. Just like every year, Rani once again threw a party where other kids and their parents could join the fun. Clearly, Rani did not let the coronavirus pandemic get in way of a nice birthday celebration for her daughter.

(Read full story here)

Shehnaaz Gill’s Saada Kutta Kutta line from Bigg Boss is now viral song by Rasoda hitmaker Yashraj Mukhate. Watch

Yashraj Mukhate of Rasode Mein Kaun Tha fame is out with his new song and this time, the star of his song is Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill. He has now turned her line ‘Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta’ into viral song with a cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
India’s greenhouse emissions dip with switch to renewables, economic slowdown
IRCTC offer for sale: Govt to sell 20% stake, subscription opens today
IRCTC offer for sale: Govt to sell 20% stake, subscription opens today
EOW arrests Cox and Kings CFO Anil Khandelwal in cheating case
EOW arrests Cox and Kings CFO Anil Khandelwal in cheating case
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In