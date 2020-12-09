Shehnaaz Gill’s Saada Kutta Kutta line from Bigg Boss is now viral song by Rasoda hitmaker Yashraj Mukhate. Watch

tv

Yashraj Mukhate of Rasode Mein Kaun Tha fame is out with his new song and this time, the star of his song is Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill. He has now turned her line ‘Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta’ into viral song with a cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

The video shows Shehnaaz getting emotional after a fight and saying the hilarious line. Yashraj has added dhol beats to the video along with one of Shah Rukh Khan’s scene from Mohabbatein. Sharing the video on Instagram, Yashraj wrote, “Tommy • Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings • @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one. Dhol : @iamsrk Thank you @shehnaaz_ki_smile #yashrajmukhate #shehnaazgill #biggboss #dialoguewithbeats #bhangra #tommy #feelings.” Shehnaaz commented to the video, “Burahhhh!” along with a smiley and a fire emoji.

Punjabi actor and singer Shehnaaz became popular for her peculiar antics which multiplied her fan following during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. She went on to feature in several music videos with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The two even have a joint fan following under the name ‘SidNaaz’.

Yashraj shot to fame when his Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video turned into a rage on social media. He turned a scene from TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya into a viral hit. Such was the impact of the video’s popularity that the makers returned with an all new second season a decade after the original show.

He recently came up with another one, the Biggini Shoot song, which was made even more popular by Taapsee Pannu, who grooved to the song along with her sisters during their Maldives vacation.

