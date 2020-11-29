e-paper
Get over Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, Rajkummar Rao’s Ludo rap Paneer Tikka is all things fantastic. Watch

Rajkummar Rao’s dhaba scene from Ludo has been made into a rap song by Mayur Jumani and is fast becoming a rage on the internet.

bollywood Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 18:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajkummar Rao played Aaloo in Ludo.
Rajkummar Rao played Aaloo in Ludo.
         

Rajkummar Rao is well known for his acting talent and was again praised for his performance in his latest release, Ludo. The actor played Aaloo, a dhaba owner who will doing anything for his one-sided love, Pinky. His art of reading out the entire menu of his food joint without a breath was one of the highlights of the film. Now music composer Mayur Jumani has paid a tribute to the actor by turning the famous dhaba scene from the film into a rap song.

Mayur shared the rap song titled Paneer Tikka, featuring Rajkummar, on Instagram and wrote, “The Paneer Tikka song feat. Rajkumar Rao in a retro style beat. Who else is geting hungry after listening to this?” Rajkummar took note of the rap song and shared it on his Instagram and thanked him for the same.

 

The song was an instant hit on social media. Ayushmann Khurrana reacted, “Hahahahaha” in the comments section. A fan called it “epic” while another wrote, “Bhot hard”. One more commented, “RR Rocks”.

The Hindustan Times review of Ludo had said about Rajkummar’s onscreen character, “Between pelvic thrusts a la Mithun Chakraborty and running a dhaba, Aaloo is actually pining for Pinky (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and nothing is too farfetched when it comes to making his ladylove happy.”

Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is a dark comedy anthology with an ensemble cast of Rajkummar, Fatima, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and others. Anurag also made a guest appearance in the film. It was the big Diwali release of the year that premiered on Netflix on November 12.

Also read: ‘Never a dull moment when you are around: Malaika Arora shares sweet memory from Dharamshala trip with Arjun Kapoor

Earlier, Yashraj Mukhate’s Rasode Mein Kaun Tha was a big hit on the internet. It was made on one of the scenes of the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and featured Rupal Patel’s Kokilaben. Such has been the impact of the song’s popularity that the show made a comeback with a second season after many years with Rupal making an appearance in limited episodes.

