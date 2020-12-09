Salman Khan works hard in the lap of ‘mother earth’, leaves fans in awe. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 20:15 IST

Salman Khan has been inspiring his fans on Instagram, one picture at a time. The actor has now shared a new picture from his farming session at his farmhouse in Panvel.

Salman is seen working hard at the farm in the picture and captioned it, “Mother earth..” He is seen tilling the farm with an axe. His biceps, however, stole all attention as he sweat it out in the sun with green hills in the background.

Fans of the actor loved the post. A fan reacted, “Respect,” another called him, “Real human.” Another wrote, “Bhai on fire.”

Salman recently set the temperature soaring with a stunning post-workout picture of himself. The picture showed the 54-year-old actor glowing in sweat as he posed shirtless in his home gym. He captioned the picture, “Being Strong”. Fans of the actor flooded the post with several comments praising him for his well-built physique.

Salman and his family members had tested negative for novel coronavirus last month after their staff members were diagnosed with the disease. The actor and his kin were in isolation after their driver and two household staff members were diagnosed with Covid-19, an insider said.

Also read: Here’s why Aamir Khan, Vijay Sethupathi could not work together in Laal Singh Chaddha

On the work front, Salman has been shooting for the reality show Bigg Boss 14 on weekends. The show recently had its ‘finale’ but will continue to go on for few more weeks until its final conclusion.

He completed shooting for his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in October. The film, directed by Prabhudheva, also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It was supposed to release around Eid in May but was delayed due to pandemic induced lockdown.

The actor was stationed at his Panvel farmhouse throughout the lockdown. However, he still released three music videos, sung by him and shot at the farmhouse. Among them was Tere Bina, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

Follow @htshowbiz for more