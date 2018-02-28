Priya Prakash Varrier pays a musical tribute to Sridevi, sings Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Watch video

Sridevi’s death left an entire nation shocked, with all of us remembering just how this cine drea girl inspired us. It seems viral sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier, despite being more than a generation apart from the Bollywood diva, is a die-hard fan too. Heartbroken at Sridevi’s death, the Oru Adaar Love actor shared a video on Twitter, writing, ‘History never really says goodbye. History says, ‘See you later.’

She also added, “Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. She will always live in our hearts forever . May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP .”

History never really says goodbye. History says, 'See you later. pic.twitter.com/uGnRF0y77m — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) February 27, 2018

Life is so fragile & unpredictable ! You will always live in our hearts forever . #RIPSridevi #Chandani pic.twitter.com/FnWUCS5Ia1 — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) February 25, 2018

Varrier found overnight fame after her video from a song in the film found its way to social media and went viral. The actor from Thissur, Kerala, has several fan clubs dedicated to her.

Sridevi passed away on Saturday night in Dubai where she had gone to attend a wedding. After the probe in her death ended on Tuesday, the body was flown in to Mumbai on Tuesday night. Her funeral will happen in the afternoon today with friends and fans paying last respects to the actor at Celebration Sports Club, Mumbai.