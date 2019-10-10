Priyanka Chopra had a busy Bollywood hiatus; here’s what she was up to before The Sky is Pink

bollywood

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:15 IST

On October 11, actor Priyanka Chopra will make a return to Bollywood after a gap of three years. In the meantime, Priyanka has been extremely busy, juggling a jam-packed personal life with hectic professional commitments.

With The Sky is Pink, Priyanka will also take her biggest step yet as a movie producer. She has partnered with veteran producers Ronnie Screwvala and Sidharth Roy Kapur. Based on a true story, the film is directed by Shonali Bose and also stars Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf.

Priyanka’s last Bollywood release was Prakash Jha’s cop sequel, 2016’s Jai Gangaajal, which did average business at the box office. Priyanka made her international debut with a starring role in the spy series Quantico, for which she won two People’s Choice Awards. The show was cancelled after three seasons.

Priyanka made her Hollywood film debut with the big screen adaptation of popular television series Baywatch. But despite the presence of stars Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson, the film received poor reviews, and failed to set the box office on fire. Its $177 million global haul wasn’t enough to kickstart a franchise. Worse, the film failed to make any sort of impact even in India.

She followed it up with a couple of supporting appearances in two films. She appeared opposite Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine and Liam Hemsworth in the rom-com spoof Isn’t it Romantic, which received positive reviews and was released by Netflix. She also played a bit part in the indie film A Kid Like Jake, which was led by Claire Danes and Jim Parsons, and told the story of a gender-fluid child coming to terms with his identity. A Kid Like Jake debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, and Priyanka received positive reactions to her performance.

Priyanka was supposed to return to Bollywood with the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat earlier this year, but dropped out of the project at the last moment to focus on her wedding to American singer Nick Jonas.

After The Sky is Pink, which is receiving positive reviews, Priyanka has multiple projects in the pipeline. She will work with director Robert Rodriguez on a Netflix superhero film; with Rajkummar Rao on Ramin Bahrani’s Netflix adaptation of The White Tiger; a television series created by Mindy Kaling, and as the controversial Maa Anand Sheela in director Barry Levinson’s film. Priyanka is also in talks with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe & Anthony Russo about a possible collaboration in the future.

