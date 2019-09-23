Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra announce start of Netflix’s White Tiger with a picture

bollywood

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:35 IST

Actor Rajkummar Rao has shared a couple of pictures announcing the commencement of The White Tiger, an upcoming Netflix film based on the novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to post the pictures, the first of which shows him posing with Priyanka Chopra. The second picture also includes director Ramin Bahrani and a co-star.

Rajkummar captioned the post, “Can’t wait to start #TheWhiteTiger with these supremely talented people. @priyankachopra #RaminBahrani #AdarshGourav #MukulDeora @netflix @NetflixIndia.”

Priyanka wrote, “Day 1 table read for #TheWhiteTiger with this incredibly talented team #RaminBahrani @rajkummar_rao @gouravadarsh! Can’t wait for shoot!!! @netflix @netflix_in.”

The White Tiger is the second Netflix adaptation of an Adiga novel. The streaming service had previously adapted Selection Day as well. Priyanka will also star in an upcoming superhero film directed by Robert Rodriguez, also for Netflix. She previously appeared in the romantic comedy, Isn’t it Romantic.

“I’m so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga’s poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story’s portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to to achieve one’s goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together,” Priyanka said in a statement.

Rajkummar, meanwhile, will next be seen in the comedy Made in China, which releases around Diwali this year. The film, which tells the story of a street smart Gujarati salesman, also stars Mouni Roy and Paresh Rawal.

The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city. “I have wanted to make a film of Aravind Adiga’s brilliant novel The White Tiger for over a decade. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with Mukul Deora, Netflix and such an incredible cast on this project,” said Bahrani in a statement. The acclaimed filmmaker’s last movie was an adaptation of Fahrenheit 451, starring Michael B Jordan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 16:30 IST