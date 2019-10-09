Priyanka Chopra teases project with Avengers directors Joe & Anthony Russo, reveals genre

hollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra has admitted that she is in talks with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe & Anthony Russo about a project. Joe Russo had first spoken about the possible collaboration ahead of the release of Endgame.

Priyanka, without divulging too many details, told Latestly, “We are in discussions. We have been talking about things and, hopefully...It’s not gonna happen this year.” She added, “So, if it ends up happening, it will happen sometime next year. It is a real conversation.” But before you draw your own conclusions, Priyanka noted, “It is sort of action., I didn’t say it was a movie. I didn’t say it was a series.”

In April, Joe Russo had said, “We’re potentially talking to her about something, I’m just not going to say what yet.”

Priyanka is looking forward to the release of The Sky is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is due for release on October 11. She also has a Netflix film lined up with director Robert Rodriguez, a television series with Mindy Kaling, and a Maa Anand Sheela film with director Barry Levinson.

The Russos, meanwhile, followed up Endgame with a film called Cherry, starring Tom Holland. They are also producing a cop thriller with another Marvel actor, Chadwick Boseman, and a spy thriller with Thor star Chris Hemsworth. Because the Russos produce both televisions shows and movies through their AGBO banner, and because they’ve no further plans to jump back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be unlikely that Priyanka is in talks for an MCU project.

