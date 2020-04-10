Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra thinks Masakali 2.0 will be forgotten in 2 months, calls it ‘painful beyond legal remedy’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 21:04 IST

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has slammed the remix of Masakali, a song that featured on the soundtrack of his film, Delhi-6. Calling it ‘painful beyond legal remedy’, the filmmaker said that it will probably be forgotten in two months.

He told The Hindu in an interview, “The music we have created has stood the test of time. There was a whole thought process that went behind it. It took a year to make the music, three years to make the film. Tinkering with it was avoidable and uncalled for…we felt the need to voice our concern rather than stay silent. We decided to bring it out; put the paper on the wall.” The original song was composed by AR Rahman, written by Prasoon Joshi and performed by Mohit Chauhan. Masakali 2.0 has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

But the filmmaker said that blaming Bagchi alone wouldn’t be appropriate. “He has done it, but I won’t hang him for that. Someone thought about doing it, financed it, shot it, there are people who acted in it,” he said. “With the lockdown, so much else is happening that I would have felt slightly small [in bringing this up]. And after two months it will be out of public memory,” he added about perhaps taking the legal route.

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi in a statement to The Hindu said, “There is a larger point here and that is: Who will protect the sanctity of original music and poetry? Is there any accountability to the music lovers here or whoever feels like can tamper with the soul?”

Also read: Delhi Metro follows AR Rahman’s lead, defends original Masakali: ‘We have a bias as we feature in it’

Mehra concluded, “Would a book publisher do that with the contents of a book that has become a classic? Would they change words, sentences, paragraphs?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more