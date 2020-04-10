After AR Rahman, Jaipur Police takes a potshot at Masakali 2.0: ‘If you roam outside, we will make you listen to the song on loop’

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 13:18 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s new single Masakali 2.0 has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since its release this week. While the makers of the original including AR Rahman and Prasoon Joshi took a stand against remixes, Jaipur Police also took a dig at the recreated song to send a word of caution to those in mood to flout the rules of lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

The official Twitter handle of the Jaipur Police shared a poster of a man being forced to listen to what seems like unpleasant music on headphones, with the warning ‘If you are unnecessarily roaming outside we will put you in a room and play Masakali 2.0 on loop’. It was shared with the song’s lyrics, but with a twist: “Mat udiyo, tu dariyo, na kar manmani, manmani, ghar me hi rahiyo, na kar nadani, ae masakali masakali.”

Followers of the Jaipur police also came out in their support and slammed the song. A fan wrote, “This is human rights violation. Nobody should be forced to listen to that sh*t. It is more dangerous for health than Corona.” Another wrote, “Trolling level infinity.” One more reacted, “Ohhhh!!! Brutal!!”

Masakali 2.0 has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi. Composer of the original, AR Rahman had penned a detailed post about the work put in to create the song for 2009 film Delhi-6, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

Rahman wrote, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.” - Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman.”

Masakali lyricist Prasoon Joshi also wrote in a tweet, “All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality.” Delhi-6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had also asked music lovers to “save the original creations for generations to come” and say no to remixes.

