‘No to remixes’, says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after Masakali 2.0, Prasoon Joshi feels original ‘insensitively utilised’

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:10 IST

The recreated version of Masakali from the film Delhi-6 has neither gone down well with the music lovers nor the makers of the original. Soon after AR Rahman took a dig at the new song titled Masakali 2.0 and featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and Delhi-6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also expressed their disappointment on the same and asked fans to say no to remixes.

Writer of the original, Prasoon Joshi, took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the release of Masakali 2.0. He wrote, “All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra.”

#Delhi6 the movie & it’s songs created with so much Luv & passion , let’s save the original creations for generations to come. #saynotoRemixes https://t.co/QIKqYRKiPl — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

Reacting to Prasoon’s post, Rakeysh also wrote, “#Delhi6 the movie & it’s songs created with so much Luv & passion , let’s save the original creations for generations to come. #saynotoRemixes.”

While the original song was sung by Mohit Chauhan, penned by Prasoon and composed by Rahman 12 years ago, the remix has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi.

Soon after the release of the new song, AR Rahman asked his fans to “enjoy the original Masakali”. He also shared a detailed note about the hard work that went on in the making of the original song, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

He wrote, “Enjoy the original #Masakali.” The note read, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.” - Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman.”

Mohit didn’t express his opinion on the remix number but retweeted Rahman’s tweet. The song was also slammed by fans of the original who killed no time in flooding Twitter with hilarious memes.

