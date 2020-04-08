Twitter is not being kind to Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria’s Masakali 2.0: ‘Excuse me, I want to vomit’

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:37 IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s Masakali 2.0 may have recorded 450,000 views in just under three hours but it’s also getting brickbats in equal measures. Furious music lovers took to Twitter to vent about the song, which they feel has been butchered by T-series and the lot.

Masakali 2.0 is remake/remix of 2009 hit Masakali from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Delhi-6. While the original was composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman, the new version is by Tanishk Bagchi, Bollywood’s go to producer for remixes. The new video introduced shallow new lyrics, club beats and a cringeworthy video that kills the earthy, light and eclectic vibe of Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor’s song.

Twitter was feeling all the rage on listening to the song and decided to vent it with hilarious memes. One used a picture of Amitabh Bachchan’s Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh from Sooryavansham vomiting blood after eating the poisonous kheer. “Me after listening to #Masakali2,” read the tweet. “#Masakali2 Disaster song of year SidMalhotra @TSeries stop all this crap now,” read another tweet. Check out the best reactions:

When I get to know that Tanishq Bagchi remade another song and ruined it. #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/dtT9ILVdX0 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 8, 2020

Everytime Tanishk Bagchi releases a tatti remake song , All viewers to him :#Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/YoAOx3iwvL — Isolated Kirket Ekspert 🇮🇳🏏 (@KediaSatvik) April 8, 2020

Playback singer Tulsi Kumar, who has sung the new version, says that if song recreations are handled well and done beautifully, there is no harm. “Each to their own. I think music is a very subjective topic, maybe I can like something that the other person cannot. Personally, I feel recreations get a lot of spite, but they’re also heard in large numbers. If a recreation is handled correctly and if it is done beautifully, I don’t think there’s any harm. A lot of creativity goes into making a recreation,” she said in an interview to IANS.

