Home / Bollywood / Twitter is not being kind to Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria’s Masakali 2.0: ‘Excuse me, I want to vomit’

Twitter is not being kind to Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria’s Masakali 2.0: ‘Excuse me, I want to vomit’

Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria’s Masakali 2.0 is getting a tonne of hate on Twitter. Fans are accusing Tanishk Bagchi of ruining yet another Bollywood hit.

bollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria’s Masakali 2.0 video feels like leftovers from their film Marjaavan.
Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's Masakali 2.0 video feels like leftovers from their film Marjaavan.
         

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s Masakali 2.0 may have recorded 450,000 views in just under three hours but it’s also getting brickbats in equal measures. Furious music lovers took to Twitter to vent about the song, which they feel has been butchered by T-series and the lot.

Masakali 2.0 is remake/remix of 2009 hit Masakali from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Delhi-6. While the original was composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman, the new version is by Tanishk Bagchi, Bollywood’s go to producer for remixes. The new video introduced shallow new lyrics, club beats and a cringeworthy video that kills the earthy, light and eclectic vibe of Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor’s song.

 

Also read: When Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man co-star Terrence Howard blamed him for Marvel ouster

Twitter was feeling all the rage on listening to the song and decided to vent it with hilarious memes. One used a picture of Amitabh Bachchan’s Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh from Sooryavansham vomiting blood after eating the poisonous kheer. “Me after listening to #Masakali2,” read the tweet. “#Masakali2 Disaster song of year SidMalhotra @TSeries stop all this crap now,” read another tweet. Check out the best reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Playback singer Tulsi Kumar, who has sung the new version, says that if song recreations are handled well and done beautifully, there is no harm. “Each to their own. I think music is a very subjective topic, maybe I can like something that the other person cannot. Personally, I feel recreations get a lot of spite, but they’re also heard in large numbers. If a recreation is handled correctly and if it is done beautifully, I don’t think there’s any harm. A lot of creativity goes into making a recreation,” she said in an interview to IANS.

Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baijal’s big meet on lockdown
HCQ promise kept, India seeks US help to get latest Covid-19 test equipment
Pak skips virtual Saarc meet on overcoming Covid-19 impact on regional trade
UK reports record 938 new Covid-19 deaths; total casualties cross 7,000
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
104 Covid-19 hotspots in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts to be completely sealed
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Is young India at greater risk of coronavirus disease?
