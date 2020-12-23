Rakul Preet Singh celebrates as her following on Instagram crosses 16 million mark, see here

bollywood

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has crossed the 16 million mark as followers on Instagram. She shared the news on Instagram.

She posted a boomerang clip, which showed her holding numbers 1 and 6 golden balloons, as she smiled at the camera. She wrote with the post: “And we turn SWEET 16 !! cannot thank you all enough for all the love and support here is to making sure I give my best every day to never disappoint you. Promise to keep working hard . Lots and lots of love to each one of you stay safe.”

The actor was in the news after she tested positive for coronavirus. “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and Please stay safe.”

Rakul joins a long list of Indian screen personalities to test positive for the virus. Names include Amitabh Bachchan and his family members Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora, actor Arjun Kapoor, Jug Jug Jeeyo team members Neetu Kapoor, Maneish Paul and Varun Dhawan, actor Tamannaah Bhatia, actor and politician Sunny Deol, Kriti Sanon, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, TV actor Sara Khan, actor Genelia Deshmukh, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and his family, to name a few.

In early December, informing her fans, Kriti had written: “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet!” Kriti had soon cautious but in good spirits in dealing with the virus.

Tamannaah, however, had shared her experience of dealing with it and mentioned how despite being fit it had taken a toll on her. She had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Even though I lead a healthy lifestyle, follow proper diet and exercise routine, the virus has made me weak. It reacts differently to different people. Whatever your age is, it can affect someone younger also badly like it did to me.”

