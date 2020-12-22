Neha Kakkar, husband Rohanpreet Singh put an end to pregnancy rumours with new heartbreak song

music

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 17:26 IST

Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy mystery is finally solved. The singer’s new song titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar, also featuring husband Rohanpreet Singh, shows her as a pregnant woman. The romantic number has been sung by Neha and tells the story of a woman who loses her love before the birth of their first child and goes on to raise a son who resembles his late father.

Sung by Neha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar has been penned by Babbu with music by Rajat Nagpal. The song has been produced by Anshul Garg, directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann.

The music video shows a glimpse of two school-going teenagers, played by Neha and Rohanpreet. Neha’s character is seen as the caring one who always make sure to rescue Rohanpreet’s character from all the troubles. They grow up, tie the knot and are shown expecting their first child. However, an unfortunate accident claims his life, leaving Neha alone. The song progresses to show how the child grows up resembling his father and Neha’s mother avatar takes care of him just like she did for her husband.

Neha had made headlines when she shared the picture of herself with a baby bump. To add fuel to the fire, Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar had even commented to the post, saying that he was set to become an uncle. A day later, it was revealed the picture was actually a poster of the new song.

Neha and Rohanpreet had met on the sets of a wedding-themed music video titled Nehu Da Vyah earlier this year. They tied the knot in October in multiple day lavish wedding ceremony and went on honeymoon to Dubai.

“We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Ka Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best,” Rohanpreet told designer Anita Dongre.

