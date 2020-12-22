e-paper
Home / TV / Ankita Lokhande’s cryptic post after she is trolled for birthday pics: ‘Hatred inside you is the ugliness from soul’

Ankita Lokhande’s cryptic post after she is trolled for birthday pics: ‘Hatred inside you is the ugliness from soul’

Ankita Lokhande has posted about hate and how there is no place for it in her life. Her response came after vicious trolling for her birthday photos and videos.

tv Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 14:08 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Ankita Lokhande has posted a cryptic response for haters.
Ankita Lokhande has shared a few cryptic posts after facing a backlash for photos and videos of her birthday celebrations went viral. Trolls were relentless as they targeted the actor for partying and inviting Sandip Singh. While Ankita has not directly commented on the haters, she shared a message on how hate has no place in her heart.

“Me and my heart, we have got issues that we battle with, but one thing that will never live inside of us is hate. When you have thoughts of hatred inside of you, that is the ugliness from the soul that creates and controls all of your issues,” Ankita wrote on Instagram.

Hindustantimes

In another quote that she shared, it was written, “I am a stable being. If people say negative about me… I know it’s just their opinion… created based on their sanskaars… or based on their mood today. Their opinion reflects their reality, not mine. I remain stable as I know who I am.”

Ankita Lokhande celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday. She was seen partying with boyfriend Vicky Jain and few other friends, including Rashami Desai. The Pavitra Rishta actor has shared a video from the cake-cutting ceremony, which was followed by a dance party.

Dressed in a golden bodycon dress, Ankita was seen cutting her birthday cake with her mother on her right and boyfriend Vicky Jain on her left. Soon after, they started grooving to party music and Ankita was seen giving Vicky a kiss.

Ankita had recently paid a dance tribute to Sushant at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. The two had played the lead couple on the TV show Pavitra Rishta and were in a relationship until 2016.

