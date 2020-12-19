e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Neha Kakkar’s pregnant picture was a publicity stunt for her new music video with Rohanpreet Singh. See new post

Neha Kakkar’s pregnant picture was a publicity stunt for her new music video with Rohanpreet Singh. See new post

Neha Kakkar’s pregnant picture was nothing more than a publicity stunt for her new music video with husband Rohanpreet Singh. The singer shared a poster for the video, which revealed a release date.

bollywood Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 12:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will collaborate on a new music video.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will collaborate on a new music video.
         

Reports of Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy have been greatly exaggerated, by Neha herself. The singer fuelled rumours on Friday after she posted a picture on social media with a visible baby bump. Her brother Tony Kakkar was among the many who congratulated her. But on Saturday, she revealed that the picture was nothing more than a publicity stunt for her upcoming music video.

Sharing the same picture on Instagram, but this time designed like a promo poster, she wrote, “#KhyaalRakhyaKar 22nd December.” Neha will collaborate on the video with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh.

 

Incidentally, the couple met on the sets of a wedding-themed music video earlier this year, and promptly decided to get married. They tied the knot in October, and went on honeymoon to Dubai.

“We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Ka Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best,” Rohanpreet told designer Anita Dongre.

In her Friday post, Neha could be seen wearing dungarees and cradling her belly, but did not outrightly confirm her pregnancy. “Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (Now I’ll have to take extra care of you),” Rohanpreet wrote in the comments section.

 

Also read: Neha Kakkar shows off pregnant belly in new pic with Rohanpreet Singh, congratulations pour in

Tony, Neha’s brother, had expressed excitement at becoming an uncle. He’d written, “Main mama ban jaaunga.” Congratulatory messages had poured in from Karishma Tanna, Kapil Sharma, Rochak Kohli, Jay Bhanushali and others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
We moved from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: PM Modi says at Assocham
We moved from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: PM Modi says at Assocham
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
1st Test Day 3 Live: Burns, Wade dealing in boundaries in Adelaide
1st Test Day 3 Live: Burns, Wade dealing in boundaries in Adelaide
Amit Shah begins 2-day Bengal trip with visit to Swami Vivekananda’s house
Amit Shah begins 2-day Bengal trip with visit to Swami Vivekananda’s house
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
2 TMC rebels make U-turn, swear allegiance to Mamata Banerjee
2 TMC rebels make U-turn, swear allegiance to Mamata Banerjee
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In