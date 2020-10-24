Randeep Hooda shares pictures from A Suitable Boy, Monsoon Wedding to prove Mira Nair’s ‘lustful gaze’ is the same

bollywood

Actor Randeep Hooda shared images from his first film, The Monsoon Wedding, and claimed that filmmaker Mira Nair’s “lustful gaze” remains the same. He also posted a picture from Mira’s latest project A Suitable Boy to prove his point and she could not agree more with him.

Randeep tweeted the images and wrote, “#MonsoonWedding to #ASuitableBoy - 20 years later some things remain unchanged! still the same lustful gaze by @MiraPagliNair @NetflixIndia.” Mira quickly replied, “What to do yaar!”

Fans of the actor and director showered the post with love. “Hahaha... only the kind of romance in your eyes have changed; from the innocent twinkle to the gaze of the master,” wrote one. Another tweeted, “Randeep was so subtle in Monsoon Wedding - he stood out ! Love your work Mira Ji!.”

A third fan tweeted, “Why change if it’s working @RandeepHooda.” Another called him innocent and wrote, “You were so innocent in Monsoon Wedding.”

Mira is currently enjoying the success of her web series, A Suitable Boy, that recently landed on Netflix, after receiving widespread critical acclaim with a BBC premiere in the UK. Based on Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name, it features Tabu and Ishaan Khatter.

Earlier, Randeep had talked about working with Mira in A Suitable Boy and refuted rumours that he was asked to leave the project midway due to a fight. He had told KoiMoi, “Firstly, it was not a physical fight, but an argument with my make-up artiste who has worked with me for many years and is working with me on Radhe. Secondly, I had a brief role on A Suitable Boy, which I did for my love for Mira. Thirdly, I did not exit the project; I finished my four days of work and moved on to other projects.”

Randeep was last seen in Netflix original Extraction alongside Chris Hemsworth and has recently wrapped up work on Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

