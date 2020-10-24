e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Randeep Hooda shares pictures from A Suitable Boy, Monsoon Wedding to prove Mira Nair’s ‘lustful gaze’ is the same

Randeep Hooda shares pictures from A Suitable Boy, Monsoon Wedding to prove Mira Nair’s ‘lustful gaze’ is the same

Sharing images from A Suitable Boy and Monsoon Wedding, Randeep Hooda said Mira Nair’s lustful gaze is the same even after 20 years.

bollywood Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 17:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda shared pictures from A Suitable Boy and Monsoon Wedding.
Randeep Hooda shared pictures from A Suitable Boy and Monsoon Wedding.
         

Actor Randeep Hooda shared images from his first film, The Monsoon Wedding, and claimed that filmmaker Mira Nair’s “lustful gaze” remains the same. He also posted a picture from Mira’s latest project A Suitable Boy to prove his point and she could not agree more with him.

Randeep tweeted the images and wrote, “#MonsoonWedding to #ASuitableBoy - 20 years later some things remain unchanged! still the same lustful gaze by @MiraPagliNair @NetflixIndia.” Mira quickly replied, “What to do yaar!”

 

Fans of the actor and director showered the post with love. “Hahaha... only the kind of romance in your eyes have changed; from the innocent twinkle to the gaze of the master,” wrote one. Another tweeted, “Randeep was so subtle in Monsoon Wedding - he stood out ! Love your work Mira Ji!.”

A third fan tweeted, “Why change if it’s working @RandeepHooda.” Another called him innocent and wrote, “You were so innocent in Monsoon Wedding.”

Mira is currently enjoying the success of her web series, A Suitable Boy, that recently landed on Netflix, after receiving widespread critical acclaim with a BBC premiere in the UK. Based on Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name, it features Tabu and Ishaan Khatter.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty performs kanya puja, says ‘We were blessed with our very own devi Samisha’. Watch

Earlier, Randeep had talked about working with Mira in A Suitable Boy and refuted rumours that he was asked to leave the project midway due to a fight. He had told KoiMoi, “Firstly, it was not a physical fight, but an argument with my make-up artiste who has worked with me for many years and is working with me on Radhe. Secondly, I had a brief role on A Suitable Boy, which I did for my love for Mira. Thirdly, I did not exit the project; I finished my four days of work and moved on to other projects.”

Randeep was last seen in Netflix original Extraction alongside Chris Hemsworth and has recently wrapped up work on Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
All citizens should get free Covid-19 vaccine: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
All citizens should get free Covid-19 vaccine: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir
IPL 2020 Live Score: Pant falls for Delhi Capitals as asking rate mounts
IPL 2020 Live Score: Pant falls for Delhi Capitals as asking rate mounts
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
India logs dip in day-on-day active Covid-19 cases, count below 7 lakh for 2 days
India logs dip in day-on-day active Covid-19 cases, count below 7 lakh for 2 days
Centre’s interest waiver scheme: Who’s eligible, what’s the benefit
Centre’s interest waiver scheme: Who’s eligible, what’s the benefit
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In