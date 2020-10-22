e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Randeep Hooda sights big cats at Jaipur’s Jhalana Leopard Reserve, shares video

Randeep Hooda sights big cats at Jaipur’s Jhalana Leopard Reserve, shares video

“On my first outing after lockdown, my longtime dream of sighting a #leopard in the wild finally came true on my maiden visit to #Jhalana,” reads of part of Randeep Hooda’s post.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 10:32 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
The image is from the video captured by Randeep Hooda at Jaipur’s Jhalana Leopard Reserve.
The image is from the video captured by Randeep Hooda at Jaipur’s Jhalana Leopard Reserve. (Instagram/@randeephooda)
         

Actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday fulfilled his longtime dream of sighting a leopard during a visit to Jaipur’s Jhalana Leopard Reserve.

On his very first outing after the lifting up of coronavirus induced lockdown, the ‘Jims 2,’ actor took to Instagram to share a short video from his outing where he is seen seated in a jeep as he photographs two leopards from a distance.

He further revealed in the caption, that he had gone to Jaipur’s Jhalana for the outing.

“On my first outing after lockdown, my longtime dream of sighting a #leopard in the wild finally came true on my maiden visit to #Jhalana - a leopard trove within the heart of Jaipur,” the 44-year-old actor wrote in the caption. He ended the post by stating that pictures from the outing and related write-ups will follow soon on his social media.

Take a look at the clip he shared:

Since being shared some 17 hours ago, the video has gathered over 2.3 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“Amazing leopard sightings place,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” expressed another. There were several who simply wrote “wow” to showcase their reactions.

A few also shared fire, heart and thumbs up emonis to express themselves.

What do you think of Randeep Hooda’s video?

