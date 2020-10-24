Shilpa Shetty performs kanya puja, says ‘We were blessed with our very own devi Samisha’. Watch

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty, who was blessed with a daughter earlier this year, celebrated the child’s first Navratri. She has now shared a video from the Kanya Pooja which she performed with her daughter and eight more girls on the occasion.

The video shows Shilpa worshipping the goddess idols at her home. She then worships her daughter and is seen applying roli on her daughter Samisha’s feet. The little one is seen dressed in ethnic wear. The actor is then seen washing the feet of little girls, feeding them and performing their aarti.

Sharing the video on Twitter, she wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of #Ashtami today, we were fortunate & blessed with our very own DEVI Samisha. her first Navratri, so performed the Kanya Pooja, with her & 8 little girls, welcomed with all precautions taken. Smiling face with halo @TheRajKundra @ShamitaShetty #DurgaAshtami.”

Our way of paying gratitude to the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri today & her nine divine forms. This year, however, we masked up and did the Pooja keeping all the safety measures in mind, nevertheless, a beautiful feeling to serve & pamper these little girls❤️

🌷Jai Mata Di🌷 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 24, 2020

She added, “Our way of paying gratitude to the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri today & her nine divine forms. This year, however, we masked up and did the Pooja keeping all the safety measures in mind, nevertheless, a beautiful feeling to serve & pamper these little girls. Red heart. Jai Mata Di.”

Samisha was born via surrogacy in February. Shilpa had flown private to bring the baby home amid the approaching coronavirus pandemic. Talking about it, Shilpa had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I flew private to bring Samisha home because there was no way in hell that I’d bring a baby born three weeks prematurely, with masks and all. A few days later, the nationwide lockdown was announced and I’m grateful for this time with my baby, which, as an actress, I wouldn’t have got otherwise.”

Shilpa is yet to reveal the face of the baby girl. She had shared a video from her playtime on Instagram as she turned six-months old. She wrote, “One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they’ve outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns 6 months old today she’s started turning onto her tummy... signs of being ‘independent’ already Soon, she’ll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I’m loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I’m not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel.”

