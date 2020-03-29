Rangoli Chandel turns beautician for Kangana Ranaut: ‘Her face is full of blackheads’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 17:07 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut is enjoying a good time with her family at her home in Manali. The whole family is practising social distancing amid the coronavirus lockdown.

On Sunday, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared a couple of photos of the two. Kangana is resting in Rangoli’s lap, who is seen giving Kangana a beauty treatment.

Yeh kaisi actress hai kabhi beauty parlour Nahin jati, cosmetic beauty ki duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi iska face black heads se bhara pada hai 😬😬aaj mushkil se haath aayi hai 🥰

Pic courtesy Papa 🙏 pic.twitter.com/olD58jwsCV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 29, 2020

“Yeh kaisi actress hai kabhi beauty parlour Nahin jati, cosmetic beauty ki duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi iska face black heads se bhara pada hai. aaj mushkil se haath aayi hai. Pic courtesy Papa (What kind of an actress is this? Never goes to beauty parlour. The world of cosmetic beauty is scaling new heights and her face is full of black heads. Finally got my hands on her),” Rangoli wrote in her tweet.

Kangana’s fans commented that she is naturally beautiful and does not need beauty treatments. “She is beautiful from inside so no need to go to parlour nd cosmetics ..my mom says..sundarta hamare Mann ki Hoti hai,” wrote one. “My sister would have killed me for such post. Kangana is really generous and sweet that she doesn’t say you anything,” wrote another.

Kangana has been sharing videos and giving television interviews from her home in Manali. In a recent interview, she said the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic could be a “potential bio war” unleashed in a scenario where nations are trying to gain economic supremacy over each other. “Our huge concern for economy has landed us all in the situation where we are with no concern for human well being. This could also be a potential bio war where countries are trying to get down each other’s economies,” she told India Today.

She added that the coronavirus pandemic was a warning to all of us, adding that it was time for us to reflect as a nation. “We have to reflect as where we have landed as people, as a nation and why are we letting our greed, our senses guide us and not our consciousness. If this lockdown goes on for 21 days we will be two years behind economically, but if it goes beyond 21 days it is going to be a disastrous situation for our nation because we are a developing one,” she said.

