Ranveer Singh joins the party in Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire’s new song Aur Karo

bollywood

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 16:06 IST

Ranveer Singh has released a new music video Aur Karo featuring Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire and has also made a guest appearance in the song. The Gully Boy actor runs a passion project - the independent music record label IncInk to support homegrown musical talents.

Aur Karo is a satirical take on how talent is viewed by the commercial machinery that invests in them and the vicious cycle that follows. Talking about the new song, Ranveer said, “The mad hatters at IncInk have outdone themselves this time. From music to lyrical prowess to vocal flow, story and characterization, Aur Karo is a blitz screen of madness and genius. ‘Sign me up’ I said to Navzar when I heard the video concept. I had to be a part of this. So, they found a way to airdrop me in a shot, bang in the middle of the craziness. It is this world of Film and Music which doesn’t abide by any rules, that makes me feel at home. I love it.”

Using music and hip hop as the ultimate mode of expression Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire convey their thoughts, feelings and internal conflicts as young artists.

Ranveer had himself played a rapper in 2019 film Gully Boy. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is a coming-of-age story about an aspiring street rapper from the slums of Mumbai. It also starred Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Raaz. It is inspired from the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. It was also selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Ranveer will now be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, 83. The film was scheduled to release in April this year but was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. It will now release in the first quarter of 2021.

