Shakeela song Taaza: Richa Chadha captures the highs and lies of an adult actor’s stardom, watch video

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 12:50 IST

Actor Richa Chadha ‘s second song from her upcoming film Shakeela, titled Tazaa, landed online Tuesday afternoon. The song has been written by Kumaar and Saheb Khan. Shakeela is based on the life of adult film star Shakeela and is slated to hit theatres on December 25.

Prakriti Kakar, Saheb Khan and Veer Samarth have lent their voices for the fast number. The song features Richa flaunting her belly dancing in a video that captures the ups and downs of Shakeela’s onscreen and off screen journey to stardom.

The video features Richa in a retro look, decked-up for her special performance song. It opens on a tragic note - we see a woman on a hospital bed as Richa aka Shakeela says that the death of Silk (Smitha, adult star) was a shock for her. The song talks about the stardom of Shakeela while the video also puts forward the struggles that she has to go through.

Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the film will be released in five languages. The film is produced and presented by Sammys Magic Cinema Motion Picture Production and distributed by UFO movies. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role.

About working in the movie, Richa had earlier said, “I am happy that the film is releasing. Hopefully it will bring some laughter and entertainment into the lives of people and this depressing year will end on a happier note. Shakeela’s story is unlike any other and yet it’s universal. She is very well known down south and it will be interesting to see how it will be received here. She did rule the roost for many years, providing steady business to cinema halls in times of crisis. It was also great to reunite with Pankaj ji.”

The trailer of the film was released recently and it garnered around 3 million YouTube views within 24 hours. A happy Pankaj had said in a press statement, “I’m elated with the response to Shakeela’s trailer. It’s a compelling story said truthfully and it’s great to know that people have received the trailer with such an amazing response. I had a great time essaying this role and it was something that I haven’t tried or done before. This story will surely entertain people but will also make them think of the sometimes double standards we have pertaining to stories of some characters who have been wrongly boxed into being someone without knowing their life story. I’m glad Indrajit took it to him to make this film and write such well researched characters. I’m thankful to the audiences who have showered us with their confidence and support.”

