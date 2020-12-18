Ali Fazal wishes girlfriend Richa Chadha a happy birthday, shares goofy photos from ‘best night’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 17:46 IST

Actor Ali Fazal took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday wish for his girlfriend, actor Richa Chadha. He shared a bunch of pictures, including a goofy photo of himself doing ‘the claw’, along with a heartfelt note.

“I have no idea why i decided the claw. And that lovely expression. But my love. It was indeed the best night- to be with you. And to be able to tell you, how beautiful and lovely you are among other rather lenghthy adjectives . And that they will never really get to the versions of you i cherish and have the privilege of knowing. Happy Brthday Habibti! Onward and upward!! The last picture is you in your clumsy self sunkissed!! Thats how i see you... hehe. @therichachadha,” he wrote.

Ali and Richa were set to tie the knot in April but their wedding has been postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They will zero in on a date once things return to normalcy.

On being asked if they will stick to their original plan of hosting celebrations in three cities, Ali had told Mumbai Mirror, “We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn’t have to travel. We wanted to tackle each side in their own city.”

Richa has her hands full at the moment. Amazon Prime Video’s new anthology Unpaused released on her birthday. She features in Nikkhil Advani’s short film Apartment, alongside Sumeet Vyas and Ishwak Singh.

Richa is also awaiting the release of Indrajit Lankesh’s Shakeela, which dramatises the life of the adult star who has acted in several films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25.

Ali, meanwhile, will be seen next in Death On The Nile, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery directed by Kenneth Brannagh, who will also play Hercule Poirot in the film.

