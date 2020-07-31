Richa Chadha was asked about her new wedding date, here’s what she said

bollywood

Actor Richa Chadha, whose wedding with boyfriend Ali Fazal was postponed earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, has said that it is unlikely that they’ll be able to tie the knot this year. Richa was asked about it in an ask-me-anything session on Instagram.

“When are you getting married to my crush Ali Fazal?” a fan asked, to which Richa replied, “Haha! You have time to make a play for him. 2020 isn’t gonna let us marry.”

The actors were supposed to get married in April. Their spokesperson, announcing the postponement of their nuptials, said in a statement, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

Reacting to the news of his wedding’s postponement, Ali had told Hindustan Times, “Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect.”

To Mumbai Mirror, Ali had said, “It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps.”

