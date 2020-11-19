e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ali Fazal shares monochrome picture with powerful quote: ‘I will smile through your gutters’

Ali Fazal shares monochrome picture with powerful quote: ‘I will smile through your gutters’

Ali Fazal, who was recently seen as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur 2, shared a picture of himself on Twitter along with a quote about the power of art and humanity. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ali Fazal was most recently seen in Mirzapur 2.
Ali Fazal was most recently seen in Mirzapur 2.
         

Ali Fazal took to Twitter to share a monochrome picture of himself in a pensive mood along with a caption about the power of art and humanity. “We will continue to shift the axes with ART. I will smile through your gutters. Humanity isn’t an empire that was built by rulers, its the inherent might we all carry within us . And in the name of humanity, we must all unite,” he wrote.

Dia Mirza shared his tweet along with a heart emoji. One of his fans replied with a Mirzapur gif of Pankaj Tripathi, along with the text, “Wah bhai, wah!” Another wrote, “The way you make morning good!!!”

 

Earlier this month, Ali shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Mirzapur 2, in which he played Guddu Pandit. A walking stick could also be seen in the frame. He revealed that using the stick ‘cost (him) months of physiotherapy in the wrist’ but he has no regrets as the show was worth it. He also shared some musings about the weather in Mumbai to world politics.

“That stick work cost me months of physiotherapy in the wrist. But worth every moment .. #mood in other news - looking towards interesting times. Bombay is already getting cold. Fascism maybe on its way out from the planet. Love to all @PrimeVideoIN #mirzapur2 #mirzapur,” he wrote.

Also read: When Sushmita Sen offered to help Renee find out about her biological parents, got this response from her

Mirzapur saw him baying for blood, as he returned to avenge the deaths of his wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey). Ali will be seen next in Death On The Nile, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery directed by Kenneth Branagh, who will also play Hercule Poirot in the film. It was originally slated to hit the theatres in October but has been pushed to December owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
Covid-19 negative report gives false hope, don’t go out yet: Experts
US vaccination plan could lose ‘weeks or months’: Biden on transition delay
US vaccination plan could lose ‘weeks or months’: Biden on transition delay
DRI busts an international cocaine smuggling racket in 3-day-long Operation Calypso
DRI busts an international cocaine smuggling racket in 3-day-long Operation Calypso
China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months
Mystery killing of 40 monkeys in Telangana has authorities looking for clues
Mystery killing of 40 monkeys in Telangana has authorities looking for clues
‘Not choosing Kohli, will keep Yadav at No. 3’: Nehra picks IPL 2020 team
‘Not choosing Kohli, will keep Yadav at No. 3’: Nehra picks IPL 2020 team
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In