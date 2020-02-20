Raveena Tandon on limited roles for actresses in their 40s: ‘Married heroines were seen as bhabhi’

bollywood

Raveena Tandon opened up about the limited options available in Bollywood for female actors over the age of 40. She said on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want that earlier, if a leading lady was married, she was seen as a “bhabhi figure”. However, the trend is changing now.

“There was this trend, I think. There was this whole culture thing of if a heroine gets married, she becomes a ‘bhabhi figure’. She ceases to be the male fantasy. But now, I feel that trend has changed. Even our audiences accept that this is just another job. This is work for us. I think that is a good thing which has come about,” she said.

Raveena cited the examples of herself, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol and Tabu, who are still doing “phenomenal work”. She said, “In fact, now is a great time. Especially you guys, five years down the line, you will see an even better time. Trust me.”

Currently, Raveena is shooting for Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, in which she will be seen as Ramika Sen, a character rumoured to be modelled on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In a recent episode of the show, Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan revealed that she was worried about her career in films taking a hit due to marriage. “I remember you and I used to talk before we got married about the impact it would have on, particularly a female actor’s career,” he said.

Saif, whose mother Sharmila Tagore got married at the peak of her career and continued to have a successful career in films, reassured Kareena that nothing of the sort would happen but she remained sceptical. “I used to give you my mother’s example of how it didn’t, and you said times have changed, but maybe they haven’t changed,” he said, adding, “I don’t want to say we aced marriage, but we -- you -- set an example.”

