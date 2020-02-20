Raveena Tandon on actresses being accused of undergoing plastic surgery: ‘Heroes do it too, why point fingers at women?’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 14:38 IST

Raveena Tandon opened up about the pressure to perpetually look young in the entertainment industry. She said that it was ‘hypocritical’ that only female actors were accused of going under the knife or getting Botox, when male actors do the same. She was speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on the radio show What Women Want.

“The media only accuses women that ‘Oh, she must have undergone this surgery’ or ‘Oh, she must have had Botox’. What do these people think, that heroes don’t do these things? Our heroes do it too, then why point fingers at women only)?” Raveena asked.

She went on to question whether the leading men of Bollywood were privy to some secrets of eternal youth that they did not know of. “Have our heroes discovered the eternal fountain of youth? Are they drinking something out of somewhere which we heroines don’t know? What is it?” she asked.

Also see: Ananya Panday teams up with Vijay Deverakonda for his Bollywood debut, welcomes him in style. See pics

Raveena said that she once joked that the Andaz Apna Apna sequel would feature the original heroes, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, but she and Karisma Kapoor would be replaced by 21-year-olds. She went on to say that the opening shot would feature garlanded photographs of them, with Aamir and Salman mourning their demise before beginning new love stories with the younger heroines.

However, Raveena said that the trend was now changing, with actors like Aamir, Salman and Anil Kapoor doing roles closer to their age. “I have hope for the industry,” she said. She added that as far as staying young was concerned, “it’s all in the heart... it’s what you think and how you are”.

Raveena is currently busy shooting for the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2, in which she will be seen as Ramika Sen, a character rumoured to be modelled on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is scheduled to release in July this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more