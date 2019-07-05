Rhea Kapoor misses her ‘annoying sibling’ Sonam Kapoor post marriage, calls actor her ‘partner in crime’. See pic

Bollywood’s other Kapoor sisters — Sonam and Rhea — are known to be really close. Not only are they close as family, they share a special bond as professionals as well. So when Sonam Kapoor got married, the one to miss her the most is her sister Rhea Kapoor.

The producer and daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, Rhea, took to Instagram to share a warm picture of the two sisters. She wrote: “With my partner in crime in our natural habitat. Don’t underestimate how much you will miss your annoying sibling when they decide to get married and become an adult. #senior #best Thanks for the @padimall.”

Sonam, as the indulgent sister, wrote back: “Miss you more Rhee” with heart and cry-face emojis. After staying in the shadows for long, Rhea emerged as a competent film producer with the success of Kareena Kapoor, Sonam starrer Veere Di Wedding, which she co-produced with Ekta Kapoor. Together, the two sisters, also have a fashion line called Rheson as well.

Sonam, meanwhile, will be seen next in The Zoya Factor, a screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name. The film, which also stars Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, is the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team by a quirk of destiny. The film is scheduled release in September this year.

Speaking about the film, Sonam had earlier told PTI, “Everybody thought I should play Zoya, it is a fun part. I wanted to do something light-hearted but everyone wanted me to do drama. After Khubsoorat, I am doing a light-hearted film. Abhishek Sharma (director) is an amazing person. I have started shooting with Dulquer Salmaan.”

