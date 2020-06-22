Richa Chadha says ‘manhoos’ 2020 ruined wedding plans with Ali Fazal, uses Gangs of Wasseypur meme to show her pain

bollywood

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 19:02 IST

Actor Richa Chadha has found a unique way to celebrate eight years of Gangs of Wasseypur and also address her indefinitely postponed wedding with Ali Fazal. She shared a meme from the film, ruing how only 50 guests are allowed at weddings.

The post shows Richa as Nagma Khatoon from the film, sitting mute during her nikaah. The kazi repeatedly asks her if she agrees to her wedding with Manoj Bajpayee’s Sardar Khan but she doesn’t utter a word. “#8YearsOfGangsOfWasseypur 2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year ! Here’s some #NagmaSwag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy. #NagmaKhatoon #GangsOfWasseypur #ActorsLife #richachadda #GangsOfWasseypur #AKFPL,” she captioned her post.

Ali and Richa were set to get married this summer but their plans were ruined due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Ali said about their wedding, “It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps.”

Also read: Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

In a statement, the actors’ spokesperson had said, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

Ali lost his mother last week. Richa posted an emotional note for her and promised to take care of Ali. “Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday..but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son... hope you find your peace... And I miss you already,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more