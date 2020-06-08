Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor cut outing with Taimur short after being told ‘little kids are not allowed outside’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 14:32 IST

After months of self-isolation, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were seen enjoying a stroll at Mumbai’s Marine Drive on Sunday with son Taimur. However, their break was cut short as they were informed that children were not allowed to venture out.

The photos and videos of Saif, Kareena and Taimur went viral as they were seen at the city’s iconic Marine Drive. While Kareena was in a monochrome dress and white sneakers, Saif was in his usual white kurta pyjama. The actor was seen carrying Taimur on his shoulders.

As the family was seen strolling in the area, reportedly a policeman approached them and said, ‘Chote bachon ki bahar nahi lana hai (Young children are not allowed to venture out).’ In a video that has found its way to social media, both Kareena and Saif can be heard asking, ‘Bahar nahi lana hai?’ The family soon left and returned home.

As part of Unlock 1, relaxations allow people to come out of their houses while observing precautions. While the use of masks has been made mandatory, movement of children under the age of 10 and elderly people has been restricted as per Maharashtra state guidelines.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, which released days before the national lockdown was announced. The film was later released on an OTT platform. The actor will be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar’s Takht. She will play the role of Jahanara Begum in the latter.

Saif Ali Khan, who saw the release of his career’s biggest hit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in January, also delivered a success in Jawaani Jaaneman. He will be seen in Dilli, Hunter and Bhoot Police.