Post lockdown, Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor’s Good Newwz, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl to re-release in UAE: report

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 10:18 IST

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana have a reason to be happy -- their films Good Newwz and Dream Girl -- will re-release in United Arab Emirates as that nation opens up post lockdown, says a new report in Mid Day.

The two films will hit the screens on June 11. It says that after the response that Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 received, the makers of these two films too are keen on a re-release. UAE reportedly threw open the doors of its theatres on May 27, encouraging moviegoers to step into theatre halls with re-releases of popular Hollywood and Bollywood movies.

Vibha Chopra, global syndication & international film distribution head, Zee Entertainment, said that they deliberately chose comedies after the stressful times we have seen in recent past. She was quoted as saying, “The world has been going through a tough time. The re-release of Good Newwz and Dream Girl is an opportunity for the audiences to take a break from the chaotic scenario and experience the joy of watching films on the big screen, keeping health and safety at the forefront.”

Akshay too spoke about the new development. He said, “Dubai has always given so much love to my films. The re-release of Good Newwz is special, especially during such times. I hope it manages to entertain the audience once again.”

The Hindustan Times review of Good Newwz had said, “Debut director Raj Mehta deals with a rather serious subject of two couples opting for IVF (In-vitro Fertilisation) with a generous mix of comedy and emotions. An urban comedy with its heart in the right place, Good Newwz just hits the right spot.”

Writing about Dream Girl, the Hindustan Times review said, “Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa with actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead, Dream Girl hits the bull’s eye being the laugh riot it was touted to be. A quirky and crazy comedy, Dream Girl makes you laugh endlessly, thankfully on genuinely hilarious jokes, and nothing lame or yawn-worthy.”

