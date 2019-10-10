e-paper
Saif Ali Khan’s next web series Tandav based on Indian politics, will be on the lines of House of Cards

Saif Ali Khan, who awaits the release of his next film Laal Kaptaan, will soon begin work on Tandav, a Netflix web series based on Indian politics.

bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:44 IST

Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in Laal Kaptaan.
Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in Laal Kaptaan.(IANS)
         

Post his digital foray with Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan is set to star in another web-series, Tandav, which the actor says is on the lines of acclaimed American political thriller House of Cards.

A Netflix series, House of Cards, revolved around a Democrat who climbed his way to the US presidential office. It featured Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in the lead.

Also read: Jaya Bachchan on daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai: ‘She fitted in family so well’. Watch throwback interview

Saif said the show is based on Indian politics and is set on a massive scale. “I don’t want to use American examples, but it’s along the lines of House Of Cards, although set within the framework of Indian politics. The plot takes into account various factions like Dalit politics and UP cops and the whole nexus between them,” the actor said in a statement.

Saif will play the role of a politician in the show, to be helmed by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar. “My character is Chanakya-like, in the guise of a youth leader who comes from a privileged background and aspires to become the prime minister,” he added.

Saif is looking forward to the release of Laal Kaptaan which will hit the screens worldwide on October 18. His upcoming films include Jawani Jaaneman with Tabu and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 11:42 IST

