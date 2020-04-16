Salman Khan angry at lockdown violators in new video: ‘If you don’t go out with friends, police wouldn’t hit your behinds’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 08:12 IST

Salman Khan has shared a long video on his life under lockdown. The actor also schooled those who are venturing out of their houses, putting their families at risk of the novel coronavirus.

In the 10-minute IGTV video, Salman started in his familiar, Bigg Boss fashion with ‘namaste, salaam, sasriyakaal’ and said the ‘zindagi ka Bigg Boss’ has begun with the whole country staying at home now. He said he went for a two-day ‘chhutti’ but the coronavirus has done everyone’s ‘chhutti’.

Salman is currently at his farmhouse in Panvel with his mother Salma, sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, nephew Ahil and other friends. Salman said in the video that he sent a friend to get rations for the family from a nearby village when the police stopped him in the streets. The friend took off the mask to speak with the policemen, who told him to put it back on. When he got back home, even Salman told him that taking off the mask was a bad call.

Salman then talked at length about those putting their families and everyone’s else’s lives at risk by not following the lockdown rules. He said that because of those who are still needlessly stepping out of their house, the coronavirus has got worse in the country while China is already out of the bad phase.

The actor also talked about the police getting strict with violators. “Agar aap bahar nahi nikal rahe hote apne dost aur yaaron ke saath, toh policewaale aapke putto pe danda nahi maar rahe hote (If you weren’t going out with friends, police wouldn’t hit your behinds with canes). Do you think the police is enjoying it?,” he said. He said that those who wish to kill their families should definitely step out.

He also asked fans to be more grateful of those putting their lives at risk for everyone’s well being. “Doctors aur nurses aapki jaan bachaane ke liye aaye aur aapne unpe patthar barsa diye (You started pelting stone at doctors and nurses who wanted to save your lives?)” he said. “Those who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, are running away from the hospitals. Wah! Where are you running? Towards life or death?,” he added.

Also read: Actor Vijay worried for stranded son in Canada amid lockdown: Report

On Wednesday, he took to social media to share a message of unity amid coronavirus lockdown. He shared a photograph of two men, from different religions, praying in their respective balconies. “Setting examples...” he captioned the photograph that puts forth a message of unity.

Salman is also doing his bit to educate fans and followers about the Covid-19 pandemic. He recently recreated a romantic scene from his 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya, but with a coronavirus twist.

Follow @htshowbiz for more