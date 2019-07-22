Salman Khan, mother Salma dance to Sia’s Cheap Thrills, internet says ‘they are perfect’. Watch video

Actor Salman Khan continues to share personal videos of himself and his fun moments with family on Instagram. He has now shared a lovely video of him dancing with his mother Salma to Sia’s hit dance number, Cheap Thrills.

The video shows Salman and his mother grooving hand-in-hand to the peppy music. While the actor is seen making some funny dance moves, Salma is seen enjoying the moment peacefully as her son takes the lead and she takes cues from him. The two end their performance with a hug before Salma asks the person making the video to shut the camera.

Salman shares a very close bond with his mother and shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Mom is saying band karo yeh naach ganna..(Mom is saying stop this song and dance).” But several of his fans loved the video, which was garnered more than five lakh thirty thousand likes on Instagram. Actor Varun Dhawan showered the video with several heart emojis.

A fan wrote, “MADE FOR EACH OTHER.” Another wrote, “MOST CUTEST VIDEO TILL TODAY.” One more user commented, “Cuteness overloaded look at my dear aunty...and the star himself. superb.” A fan even called the actor, “Mumma’s Boy.”

Talking about his mother’s wish, Salman had told in an IANS interview on his birthday in December last year, “She told me ‘you have to achieve six-pack body’ so now that means, I have to be disciplined and I am doing that. I am going to gym in the morning and evening. I run for one hour and control my food eating habits. She (mother) has told me achieve six pack body, which will be simple for me according to her and it is easy for me so, I am going to gift my six pack body to my mother on the new year.”

The actor kept his promise and recently showed off his chiseled body while exercising in the gym.

The actor is currently shooting for his next, Dabangg 3 in which he plays the iconic character, Chulbul Panday. He is also producing the dance reality show, Nach Baliye season 9. The actor has introduced the concept of bringing not just partners but ex-partners as well on the dance floor. He will also return as host on reality show, Bigg Boss season 13.

